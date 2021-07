WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Groot is a 4-year old dachshund-chihuahua mix. He was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County, and is a sweet dog who may be timid at first. He loves to snuggle, play or even go for walks.

To learn more about Groot visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

