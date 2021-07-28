North Central Health Care announces resignation of CEO Michael Loy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care CEO Micheal Loy has resigned.

According to a press release, Loy’s resignation was effective July 1. NCHC says he is pursuing other opportunities.

Loy has been on paid administrative leave since May 27. On Jan. 28 and Feb. 12, the NCCSP Board authorized a third-party review of NCHC’s practices related to compensation and benefits received by employees.

Loy was appointed NCHC’s CEO in October 2017.

The Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Jill Meschke as CEO on an interim basis.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.