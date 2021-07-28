Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

