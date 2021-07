WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Parks stated in part in a Facebook post “It is a career that I love, but all things have an ending date.”

In 2013, he was appointed sheriff by Gov. Scott Walker after the resignation of Sheriff Randy Hoenisch.

