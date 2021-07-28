Marathon County Chief Deputy says he’ll run for sheriff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Chief Deputy and Undersheriff Chad Billeb has announced his plans to run for Marathon County Sheriff in 2022.

Billeb made the announcement hours after the current sheriff, Scott Parks, announced he would not seek a third term.

Billeb began his career in law enforcement in 1993. A press release states he worked for several municipal police agencies before the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. He started his career at Marathon County in 1999. He has worked as a patrol deputy, investigator, lieutenant, division commander and was promoted to the rank of chief deputy in 2013.

The primary election will take place in August 2022. The General Election is that November.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.