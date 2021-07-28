Langlade County officials urge preparation for an extended power outage

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A severe thunderstorm caused tremendous damage and an extended power outage for many across Northern Wisconsin Monday night.

As of noon Tuesday there were still 35,000 Wisconsin Public Service Customers without power. Trees and Powerlines were down in Antigo and the streets were littered with debris.

Langlade County Emergency Management urged people to start preparing for tomorrow’s storm, on their website, as it might cause more extended power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service has already restored over 43,000 customers power since 10 p.m. last night.

“In these types of situations and really any type of outage situation that our crew and out system experiences throughput the year, our crews do respond right away as soon as it is safe for them to do so,” said Matt Cullen, Senior Communications Specialist for WPS.

The crews encountered broken utility polls, downed power lines and trees that have fallen onto electric equipment. WPS had to bring in external crews to assist them and get power restored as quickly as possible.

The damage was so severe, one Antigo woman said she saw a tree branch shatter a window. There was glass everywhere.

With severe winds reaching over 70 mph the storm caused ample damage.

WPS asked that if you see a power line down say 25 feet away and call them or use the WPS app, which will likely be faster and show progress updates. They say to never attempt to move anything off of the electrical equipment.

