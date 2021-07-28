Advertisement

Langlade County Fair delays start day due to predicted severe weather

Langlade County Fair (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers for the Langlade County Fair, which was set to begin Wednesday afternoon in Antigo, said delaying the fair’s start was in the best interest of the public and fair workers.

Severe weather is expected to move into the area Wednesday evening. The fair was scheduled to open at 4 p.m.

The fair will now begin Thursday. It ends Sunday.

The fair is held at the Langlade County Fairgrounds, located at 1633 Neva Rd in Antigo.

