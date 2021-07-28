How to prepare for severe weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 meteorologists are predicting severe weather for central, southern and western parts of the viewing area Wednesday. Predicting the level of the damage the weather will cause is difficult, but viewers should be prepared for significant weather impacts Wednesday afternoon and evening.

High winds are likely to cause utility outages. People can prepare now by charging cellphone and laptops. To stay informed during outages, people can purchase a NOAA Weather Radio.

Families should also make a plans for their shelter area. The safest area in a home is likely the basement. People who do not have basements should use an interior closet or bathtub for shelter. Most importantly, stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls. These plans should also include the family pet. Be prepared to place your animal in a carrier.

People who are driving should not attempt to seek shelter under an overpass or bridge to the risk of structural damage. The same place is a low, flat location.

In the event a tornado occurs, people should avoid attempting to get photos or videos and seek shelter immediately.

