How long will food keep in the refrigerator during a power outage?

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prolonged power outages can leave homeowners wondering if the items in their refrigerators are still safe to consume.

A person should never assume if food smells or tastes OK it is still safe to prepare.

The USDA said the majority of perishable food items will be safe up to 4 hours in the fridge without power. However, the door needs to stay closed. But items like juice and fresh vegetables are OK if their temperature does not exceed 40 degrees. Condiments like opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce and horseradish are safe up to 8 hours as long as their temperature does not exceed 50 degrees.

