Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 70: A Varsity Season Canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East football made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 varsity season. They cited low numbers, which they say just 14 upperclassmen were signed up to play. They do still intend to play 8-man football.

Noah Manderfeld talks with athletic director Kurt Vanden Heuvel and head coach Henry Kremnitzer about the decision, what this means for the kids and what the future of Wausau East football holds.

