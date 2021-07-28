Davante Adams believes he’s ‘earned the right to be the highest paid receiver in the league’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - While Rodgers’ issues with the Packers lingered over the offseason, Davante Adams is also in a contract year and his talks with the team have stalled.

Davante Adams was the league’s leading receiver in touchdowns last year, catching 18 touchdowns with 1,374 yards.

“It’s tough man because the way this league goes. If you perform well, you’re supposed to be compensated,” Adams said.

Contract extension talks have been ongoing since February, but Adams says they have since stalled and neither team is close to a compromise.

“[There’s] not a whole lot of progress as far as both sides feeling good about how the other feels,” Adams said.

The Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst feel Adams fits in the Packers’ future, and expressed that on the first day of training camp on Wednesday.

“It’s very important for us moving forward being him part of our football team and trying to make that work,” Gutekunst said.

Adams feels he is worth being paid as the best receiver in the NFL, but he hasn’t received an offer that would pay him that money.

“It’s not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than what you’ve earned,” Adams said.

Both Adams and Rodgers posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from the last dance on their Instagram story within minutes of each other. But Adams says they did not plan that, and the two are not related.

And when asked if he would take a pay cut if Rodgers stayed past 2021, Adams responded, “Yeah no, that’s not going to happen.”

