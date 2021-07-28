Advertisement

Chandler Halderson to head to trial

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.
Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first steps are set in the homicide trial for a 23-year-old Dane County man accused of killing his father and lying to investigators about his parent’s disappearance.

On Wednesday, Chandler Halderson waived his preliminary hearing during an in-person appearance in a Dane Co. courtroom. The judge then proceeded to schedule the date for Halderson’s arraignment, during which he will formally enter a plea.

The 23-year-old Halderson will be due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, the judge stated.

Chandler Halderson was arrested in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, and faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse and giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person. Chandler Halderson’s mother, Krista Halderson, is still missing.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was still processing the area of the Windsor family’s home and had not found any new evidence to report.

There is still no word yet from officials on the identity of remains found in the Town of Roxbury two weeks ago.

