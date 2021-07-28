Campers complete sculpture for Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of nine students at a Northcentral Technical College camp completed a sculpture Wednesday that now stands in the Monk Botanical Gardens.

The sculpture is a representation of a tree’s changes throughout the seasons of a year, an idea the students came up with and executed themselves. The students, whose ages range from middle school through high school, worked together to come up with designs digitally and then weld and build the pieces.

“We wanted it to be very interesting and we wanted it to be very detailed so people could recognize what we did.” said Kylie Kurth, a rising seventh grader at John Muir Middle School and contributor to the project.

The process took the campers six whole days to complete, as well as countless hours from NTC welding instructor Veronica Hope, who has held several similar camps in the past.

“I think the skills they used are definitely transferable to a lot of different discipline,” said Hope. “They learned a lot of technical skills, but also a lot of teamwork and collaboration.”

The students utilized several different metal-working processes to complete the structure, many of which are the same processes that sustain local manufacturing.

The statue is located at the Monk Botanical Gardens at 1800 N 1st street in Wausau.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.