Brewers trade for Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All-Star INF Eduardo Escobar has been acquired from Arizona in exchange for OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian. pic.twitter.com/qbSROeGhi0 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 28, 2021

“We are excited to add Eduardo to our team,” said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run.”

Escobar is a career .256 hitter with 132 HR and 511 RBI in 1,080 games during 11 Major League seasons.

The Brewers send outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian to the Diamondbacks. Hummel was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He’s batting .254 with 6 HR and 15 RBI in 46 games at the AAA level.

Ciprian, 18, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2019. He was playing his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League, batting .378

