1 dead in Jefferson County home explosion

Scene of Jefferson County home explosion on July 27, 2021
Scene of Jefferson County home explosion on July 27, 2021(WDJT-TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SULLIVAN, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities believe a natural gas leak caused a fatal home explosion in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

In an interview with WDJT-TV neighbors identified the victim as a former firefighter. The explosion was reported around 2 p.m. in the town of Rome near Sullivan.

We Energies shut off gas and electricity to all homes in a 2-block radius of the site. Those who had been evacuated earlier were later allowed to return again.

The state fire marshal and Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating.

