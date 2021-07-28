1 dead in Jefferson County home explosion

SULLIVAN, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities believe a natural gas leak caused a fatal home explosion in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

In an interview with WDJT-TV neighbors identified the victim as a former firefighter. The explosion was reported around 2 p.m. in the town of Rome near Sullivan.

We Energies shut off gas and electricity to all homes in a 2-block radius of the site. Those who had been evacuated earlier were later allowed to return again.

The state fire marshal and Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating.

