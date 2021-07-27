Advertisement

Woman last seen July 13 may be head to Wisconsin Rapids

Heidi Bauer
Heidi Bauer(Grant Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a woman that could possibly be in or headed to Wisconsin Rapids.

Heidi Bauer, 48, was last seen July 13 in Madison. Monday, a different law enforcement agency spoke with Bauer on July 21 and thinks she was heading toward Wood County.

She normally drives a 2015 Toyota Avalon, with the Wisconsin plate number: KUN-AR8. Investigators said Bauer is dealing with mental health issues.

Anyone who sees her or her car is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

