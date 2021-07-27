Advertisement

GOP fails to override veto of bill ending unemployment aid

To succeed, Republicans will need Democrats to join them.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

Republicans fell five votes short of the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday to override, with no Democrats joining them in the effort to override.

Republicans argued that the federal payment, on top of Wisconsin’s weekly $370 unemployment benefit, was motivating people to not search for jobs, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem.

The money was approved by Congress as a way to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment is set to expire on Sept. 6.

After Republicans initially announced plans to convene for a veto override, Evers called a special session for them to consider increasing K-12 and higher education funding by $550 million.

Republicans say they won’t go along.

