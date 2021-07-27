Advertisement

Wausau man identified as 1 of 2 suspects in La Crosse County triple homicide case

Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as...
Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen have been identified as suspects in a triple homicide case
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects in a triple homicide case as Khamthanet Rattanasack, 41, of Wausau and Nya Thao, 33, of Holmen.

The bodies of Peng Lor, 24, Trevor Maloney, 23, and Nemo Yang, 24, were found outside of the entrance to the Milestone Materials quarry in the town of Hamilton on Friday.

On Sunday, officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located. Officials added that no employees of Milestone Material are connected with the murders.

If you have any information call the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at 608-785-9629.

