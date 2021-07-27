Wausau logrolling group brings unique sport, fun to area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A log rolling group in Wausau is aiming to bring awareness to the sport and fun for kids involved. The Wisconsin River Rollers have been in existence for three years and boast a team of nine kids, plus a few adult members.

“It’s really fun. It’s really entertaining. And it takes up a lot of time,” log roller Haley Schreiber said.

The sport pits two athletes on one log against each other, with each trying to knock the other down using only their feet and balance. Coach Lance Schreiber says falling in the water is common for the kids.

“You just got to get back on it and keep trying when you fall.”

But as simple as the sport looks, athletes with the River Rollers say every person who starts has one thing in common—they aren’t good.

“No matter who you are, you’re going to be terrible at it at first. So everybody starts on the same level,” Schreiber said.

“It’s a combination of skill and repetition that makes a good competitor, athletes say. Just like any other sport. “It’s the balance and the strategy that keeps you good and wins you matches,” log roller Caleb Schloss said.

While the sports isn’t your typical sports like basketball, baseball or football, kids find it provides the same life lessons.

“It’s something that is fun…it’s competitive. It’s a team sport but at the same time, it’s a very individual sport. When we think about what’s important, it’s keeping these kids advancing,” assistant coach Megan Schreiber said.

To inquire on joining or trying it out, you can visit their Facebook page for more information.

