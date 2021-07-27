Suspect in Weston murder to be formally charged Aug. 6

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a Weston apartment in April will make his first court appearance next week.

David Morris is expected to be charged with six counts including first-degree intentional homicide on Aug. 6.

Everest Metro Police Officers responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on April 23. Investigators said officers entered the building and heard a woman screaming inside the apartment. Authorities identified the victim as Renee Hindes, age 52, of Weston.

Investigators said Morris was armed. During the incident, the officers shot Morris. He was transported to a local hospital.

Morris was on probation for armed robbery at the time of his arrest and was returned to Department of Corrections custody. DOC online records show Morris is in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution.

