Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
An even greater severe weather threat for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Another day of severe weather Wednesday Evening
Power outage in Smith County affects over 1000 customers
Strong storms knock out power to 40K in northern, central Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Wausau East will not offer varsity football this season

Latest News

Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life...
Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
21-year-old COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after time on ventilator
Severe thunderstorms cause damage, knock out power to areas in northwoods
Severe thunderstorms cause damage, knock out power to areas in northwoods
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal