Packers cut QB’s Blake Bortles, Jake Dolegala

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have released quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala, the team announced Tuesday.

The news comes after Aaron Rodgers reportedly reached an agreement to return to the Packers for the 2021 season. With Bortles and Dolegala off the roster, the Packers are now left with four quarterbacks in training camp: Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Kurt Benkert.

Bortles was signed early in the summer to fill out the quarterback group and is expected to catch on with another team in camp.

