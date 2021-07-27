Advertisement

Packers cut QB’s Blake Bortles, Jake Dolegala

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have released quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala, the team announced Tuesday.

The news comes after Aaron Rodgers reportedly reached an agreement to return to the Packers for the 2021 season. With Bortles and Dolegala off the roster, the Packers are now left with four quarterbacks in training camp: Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Kurt Benkert.

Bortles was signed early in the summer to fill out the quarterback group and is expected to catch on with another team in camp.

