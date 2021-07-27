Advertisement

REPORT: Bucks’ Bryn Forbes to become a free agent

Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks’ guard Bryn Forbes has declined his player option and will become a free agent this offseason, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The three-point specialist was fourth in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 45.2%. He also played a crucial role in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat, hitting seven three-pointers in the clinching game four.

Forbes averaged 10 points in 19 minute per game in his lone season in Milwaukee.

