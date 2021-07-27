REPORT: Bucks’ Bryn Forbes to become a free agent

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks’ guard Bryn Forbes has declined his player option and will become a free agent this offseason, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The three-point specialist was fourth in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 45.2%. He also played a crucial role in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat, hitting seven three-pointers in the clinching game four.

Forbes averaged 10 points in 19 minute per game in his lone season in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.