Recipe: Grilled Potatoes with Chive Sauce

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no need to heat up your kitchen during the dog-days of summer. Next time you’re invited to a summer potluck, try Grilled Potatoes with Chive Sauce. A side that is sure to be a hit served alongside any meat. Plus, the minimal prep, and “to go” container might be the best part.

Ingredients

5 Medium Red potatoes sliced into 1/4 inch slices

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

2 Tbsp minced chives plus more for garnish

1/4 tsp kosher salt plus a pinch more

1/4 tsp Pepper

1/2 tsp Garlic powder

Servings: 4

Instructions

Place sliced potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook just until fork-tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain. In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix well. Preheat grill. Reserve 1/4 cup of chive sauce. Dip boiled potatoes into remaining chive sauce, coat completely. Repeat until all potatoes are coated. Place potatoes on the grill and cook until browned and tender. Transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Place a dollop of remaining chive sauce on each of the potatoes. Garnish with chopped chives. Serve.

