Recipe: Grilled Potatoes with Chive Sauce
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s no need to heat up your kitchen during the dog-days of summer. Next time you’re invited to a summer potluck, try Grilled Potatoes with Chive Sauce. A side that is sure to be a hit served alongside any meat. Plus, the minimal prep, and “to go” container might be the best part.
Ingredients
- 5 Medium Red potatoes sliced into 1/4 inch slices
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp minced chives plus more for garnish
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt plus a pinch more
- 1/4 tsp Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Garlic powder
Servings: 4
Instructions
- Place sliced potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook just until fork-tender, 3-4 minutes. Drain.
- In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Mix well.
- Preheat grill.
- Reserve 1/4 cup of chive sauce. Dip boiled potatoes into remaining chive sauce, coat completely. Repeat until all potatoes are coated.
- Place potatoes on the grill and cook until browned and tender.
- Transfer to a plate. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Place a dollop of remaining chive sauce on each of the potatoes. Garnish with chopped chives. Serve.
