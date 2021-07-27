Packers QB Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay after standoff with front office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has arrived in Titletown, signaling the MVP is ready to take the field for Training Camp.

“Aaron Force 1” arrived at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at about 11 p.m. Monday. Action 2 News captured video of him stepping off of a private jet and driving away in a black SUV.

Fan outside Lambeau Field to Packers President Mark Murphy as he walked in: “When is Aaron going to be here?”



Murphy: “He’s here already.”



Me: “Can I quote you in that?”



Murphy (no response) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 27, 2021

This appears to end a months-long standoff between Rodgers and the Packers front office. Veteran players report to Training Camp Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday. It is open to the public, weather permitting.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero captured Rodgers arriving at Lambeau Field Tuesday morning.

Aaron Rodgers has arrived at Lambeau Field. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a deal in which the 2023 year in No. 12′s contract would be voided with no tags in the future. That would give Rodgers freedom to play elsewhere after this season. Schefter says the two sides reached an agreement on terms over the weekend.

There is also reporting that Rodgers wants WR Randall Cobb to return to the Packers.

Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

*The 2023 year in Aaron Rodgers’ contract – the last one in his current deal -- would be voided, with no tags allowed in the future, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

*Aaron Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income this year to give the Packers more cap room now.



•Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers’ issues with the team. https://t.co/Ku9X9k9lXP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

With Aaron Rodgers expected to return to Green Bay while giving the Packers more cap room, the team now can make another run at trying to sign WR Davante Adams to an extension, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

If Packers’ officials sign off on their willingness to trade Aaron Rodgers, and the agreement is finalized soon, here’s the biggest concession the reigning MVP will receive: the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

