New MRI movie system installed to make procedures easier for kids at Marshfield Children’s

By Stella Porter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - MRI scans at Marshfield Children’s Hospital are getting a whole lot less scary for kids, thanks to new technology.

The new machine is made possible by a $43,000 donation that the Christmas in July charity raised last year. It’s helping grant a wish that isn’t in the budget but will make a kid’s hospital stay much easier.

Technicians put on a baseball game for one patient Tuesday at Marshfield Children’s. He was able to watch from inside the MRI machine.

“A lot of times, if the kids don’t have something to focus on, they get wiggly and then the pictures don’t turn out. And we have to repeat them,” said Kari Bluhm, a child life specialist.

Making wiggly kids more comfortable is the job of Kari Bluhm and the hospital’s army of child life specialists. She says the new MRI entertainment system will make her job easier. It will also help doctors avoid using sedatives to get a good scan.

“When they come in and need to be sedated, they come in fasting, they’re not able to eat for a period of time before, which sometimes can be the hardest part for some kids,” explained Bluhm, saying there are also mild risks involved that doctors have to consider when sedating children.

Eliminating the hardest part of a hospital visit is the goal of Greg Cemke (a.k.a. Santa) and his charity Christmas in July.

“That’s my niche. That’s the Christmas in July niche, to go after those items that the hospital and the child life specialists really would like to have for the children, but it’s not in the budget for them to get,” Cemke said.

Cemke started giving back to kids in the hospital after his own Marshfield hospital stay following an ATV crash.

“The doctors told me that it’s somewhat of a miracle that I made that,” he said. A doctor told him, “‘The man upstairs wants you to do something, apparently, and you haven’t done it yet.’”

Kirsten Hornby’s daughter Claire knew the inside of the MRI machine all too well before she passed away in 2020.

“Going into a machine and having to lie still for an hour to an hour and a half can be a difficult project for a small child. Even Claire at age 9 here at Marshfield Children’s, was a little bit scared,” Hornby said.

Now the new machine is honoring her memory and the memory of Natalia Bruening, another young patient at the hospital who passed away-- giving kids an extra dose of bravery.

“It’s such an honor to have Claire recognized for her light and her courage,” said Hornby.

Christmas in July is coming up again this Saturday, July 31.

Santa will be making an appearance at Bull Falls Harley-Davidson in Rothschild and ride with a parade of motorcycles to Marshfield Children’s to deliver gifts to kids. Families are invited to come out to Harley-Davidson at 9 a.m. Saturday to see Santa. Their goal is to raise over $50,000 to make several wish list items possible.

Click here for more information.

