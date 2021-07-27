Advertisement

Monday evening storms knock out power to several central and north central Wisconsin homes

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several communities in central and north central Wisconsin lost power during the strong storms that swept through the area Monday evening. According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlande counties.

CLICK HERE to view the lastest WPS power outages.

