Monday evening storms knock out power to several central and north central Wisconsin homes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several communities in central and north central Wisconsin lost power during the strong storms that swept through the area Monday evening. According to the Wisconsin Public Service power outage map, the areas hit the hardest include Vilas, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlande counties.

