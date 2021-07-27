How to get Aaron Rodgers’ return to Training Camp shirt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled into Training Camp Tuesday with California chill vibes, rocking cool shades, flip flops and a man bun.

He was photographed in t-shirt referencing a scene from the TV show “The Office.” The shirt is a joke on Kevin Malone’s infamous chili spill. “The Office” actor Brian Baumgartner approved with a tweet saying Rodgers was “looking better than ever.”

That shirt is sold by Homage. The apparel company posted about on Facebook.

“Something’s cookin’ in Green Bay,” the post reads. Homage announced that they’re selling the shirt for $27 Tuesday only. The shirt usually goes for $32.

