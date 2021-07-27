Friends of Council Grounds State Park holds photography contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends of Council Grounds State Park in Merrill is accepting submissions for its amateur nature photography contest. Entrants can send in photos in one of four categories: plants, wildlife, people using the park or landscapes.

In past years the Friends allowed people to submit more that one entry each, but to make it more fun for everyone involved, they set new limitations this year.

“We asked for one entry per person. In the past we let people do multiple entries and then you get the same person winning in different categories. In order to make it more fair and more fun, we wanted more people to have a chance,” said Friends member and contest manager Laurie Svetlik.

Another thing they changed this year is that all contestants have to be complete amateurs. No one who sells their pictures to make money can submit. They say this levels the playing field so everyone gets a chance.

Svetlik says most of the entries they get are in the landscape category, and among those, there is a surprising spot that gets the most attention.

“The road going into the park all year round is just beautiful. I mean you’ve got either winter snow or fall leaves or green trees. I think that’s the most photographed thing is actually the road going into the park,” she said.

Entries for the contest must have been taken on the grounds of the park between August 2019 and the present. They may be sent in through Friday, July 30.

The photographs submitted will be used on postcards and greeting cards that are sold to help support the Friends of Council Grounds’ activities.

Friends of the Council Grounds State Park maintains campsites and trails. They provide all firewood for the campers and buy and maintain kayaks and life jackets for rental. They also plant trees, maintain the Shelter House and do beautification projects among other things. They have taken a hit financially since the pandemic cut off their income from the kayak and boat rentals.

