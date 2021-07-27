First Alert Weather Day: Another day of severe weather Wednesday Evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong storms rolling through the area this morning after seeing some severe thunderstorms overnight. Storms this morning are passing through the region bringing some heavy rainfall and intense lightning. Despite a stormy start to your Tuesday, conditions begin to clear out as we head into the afternoon.

Even greater risk for severe weather heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front passes through. But first, a warm front will lift into the region Wednesday morning bringing in more heat, humidity, and sunshine. Additionally, heat indices are expected to reach near 100 for some areas by Wednesday afternoon. All of which, will help fuel thunderstorm development for Wednesday evening.

More widespread thunderstorms push through Wednesday evening. Large hail, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds are likely to occur within severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Straight-lined winds and/or tornadoes cannot be ruled out completely.

The main areas of concern are those under the enhanced risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Additionally, areas to the southwest that are within the enhanced risk (Wood, Clark, Jackson County), is an area of greater concern for severe weather. This is not definite, as atmospheric conditions could change between now and tomorrow.

Keep in mind, the story for Wednesday will all depend on multiple variables. As of now, model data, the timing of the front, cloud cover, and instability for Wednesday are all pointing towards supporting severe weather Wednesday evening.

