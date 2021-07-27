Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Another day of severe weather Wednesday Evening

Another First Alert Weather Day issued for this week due to an even greater risk for severe weather
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Strong storms rolling through the area this morning after seeing some severe thunderstorms overnight. Storms this morning are passing through the region bringing some heavy rainfall and intense lightning. Despite a stormy start to your Tuesday, conditions begin to clear out as we head into the afternoon.

An even greater severe weather threat for Wednesday
An even greater severe weather threat for Wednesday(WSAW)

Even greater risk for severe weather heading into Wednesday evening as a cold front passes through. But first, a warm front will lift into the region Wednesday morning bringing in more heat, humidity, and sunshine. Additionally, heat indices are expected to reach near 100 for some areas by Wednesday afternoon. All of which, will help fuel thunderstorm development for Wednesday evening.

Heat indicies in sparse across Wisconsin Wednesday
Heat indicies in sparse across Wisconsin Wednesday(WSAW)

More widespread thunderstorms push through Wednesday evening. Large hail, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds are likely to occur within severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Straight-lined winds and/or tornadoes cannot be ruled out completely.

Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday. A greater threat for severe...
Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday. A greater threat for severe weather.(WSAW)

The main areas of concern are those under the enhanced risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Additionally, areas to the southwest that are within the enhanced risk (Wood, Clark, Jackson County), is an area of greater concern for severe weather. This is not definite, as atmospheric conditions could change between now and tomorrow.

First wave of storms Wednesday
First wave of storms Wednesday(WSAW)
2nd wave of storms Wednesday evening.
2nd wave of storms Wednesday evening.(WSAW)

Keep in mind, the story for Wednesday will all depend on multiple variables. As of now, model data, the timing of the front, cloud cover, and instability for Wednesday are all pointing towards supporting severe weather Wednesday evening.

When severe weather strikes, NewsChannel 7′s First Alert Weather Team will keep you up to date on what you need to know. Stay weather aware by downloading the free WSAW-WZAW First Alert Weather App. Available for iOS and Android.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Wausau East will not offer varsity football this season
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

Latest News

Power outage in Smith County affects over 1000 customers
Strong storms knock out power to 40K in northern, central Wisconsin
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 07/26 full wx
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather 07/26
Sun to increasing clouds, hazy, and more humid. Storms toward evening, moving into Central...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast