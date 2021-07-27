Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
An even greater severe weather threat for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Another day of severe weather Wednesday Evening
Power outage in Smith County affects over 1000 customers
Strong storms knock out power to 40K in northern, central Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Wausau East will not offer varsity football this season

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases
Beach at Petenwell Campground in Adams County closed due to E. Coli
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots