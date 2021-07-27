Beach at Petenwell Campground in Adams County closed due to E. Coli

ARKDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Beach at Petenwell Campground is closed due to high levels of E. Coli.

The Adams County Health Department said the closure only applies to the county-owned beach, not the whole lake or private beaches.

E. Coli infection usually occurs when the bacteria get into a person’s mouth. Children who are unable to keep water out of their mouths while swimming, should not go into the water. Make sure to wash hands well after being in the water and before eating any food.

Symptoms of E. Coli include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea and fever.

The public beaches that are County-owned are tested every other week during the summer season. If closed, there will be signs posted at the beach.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.