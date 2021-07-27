2 facing charges following confrontation with Stevens Point bicyclists

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police have arrested two men following a weekend incident involving a confrontation with two bicyclists.

A man and woman were riding their bicycles in the area of Park Street and Church Street in Stevens Point when a vehicle passed them and yelled at them to ride their bicycles on the sidewalk. The same vehicle later approached the bicyclists and one of the occupants got out and yelled at the bicyclist. Police said the suspect took the bicyclists phones, keys and ID.

Police are recommending Andrew Zarda, 32, and Dalton Vribes, 23 be charged with disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and theft.

