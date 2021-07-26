Wausau East will not offer varsity football this season
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau East’s varsity football season will be officially cancelled early this week, a source close to the situation confirmed to NewsChannel 7. The development was first reported by Wissports.
The report from Wissports cited low turnout numbers as the reason, though NewsChannel 7 could not confirm that as the concrete reason.
More information about possible alternative options, including a move to eight-man football, will also be announced this week.
The Lumberjacks went 0-2 last season, as COVID cancellations affected the rest of their schedule.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.