Stevens Point Brewery introduces new soda flavor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery introduced a new Concord Grape flavor to its collection of premium sodas this summer for a limited time. It is the first time in seven years that a new flavor has debuted. The last was its Kitty Cocktail.

Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel said the inspiration for the flavor was the memory of sodas he had as a child.

“Grape is kind of like a throwback soda. You don’t see it out a lot much more these days and I think back to when I was a kid drinking grape Nehi and stuff like that and I thought, ‘Wow that was some really good soda,’” he said.

Schraufnagel says he wants to distinguish the Stevens Point soda from mass-produced versions. He wants it to have a richer, more natural grape flavor. They use 100 percent cane sugar to sweeten it. He says it highlights and elevates the fruit.

The grape flavor will be available until the end of the summer. Going forward, Shraufnagel said the brewery plans to introduce two limited flavors each year.

“There’s really, there’s a lot of directions you can go with sodas. It’s a pretty neutral basis of what we make it out of, and it comes down to what it looks like and what it tastes like, because I think the color is also important,” he said.

They are even considering the possibility of creating a CBD-infused soda.

