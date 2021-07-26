State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Hwy 51 Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol will use airplanes Saturday to check the roads for reckless drivers.

Officers will monitor U.S. Highway 51 in Marathon County. State Patrol’s Aircraft program provides aerial support to ground-based units in traffic law enforcement. They detect speeding and reckless drivers from surveillance overhead. By use of a timing device known as VASCAR, the pilots can clock target vehicles suspected of traveling at excessive speeds and then call down to ground cars to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial speed enforcement will also take place this week Waukesha, Rock, Trempealeau, Eau Claire, and Dunn counties.

