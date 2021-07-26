Advertisement

Search for shooting suspect underway in Waupaca County

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident with Action 2 News early Sunday evening, saying the incident happened on the Little Wolf River tubing trip.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

The Sheriff adds the incident is not a homicide.

A witness tells Action 2 News a ThedaStar helicopter was at the scene.

No other details were immediately provided.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

