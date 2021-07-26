Search for shooting suspect underway in Waupaca County
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Waupaca County.
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident with Action 2 News early Sunday evening, saying the incident happened on the Little Wolf River tubing trip.
According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.
No one has been arrested as of this time.
The Sheriff adds the incident is not a homicide.
A witness tells Action 2 News a ThedaStar helicopter was at the scene.
No other details were immediately provided.
Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.