Rothschild Police to add 2 K9 units

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rothschild Police will receive two K-9s to be named in honor of two local children that died as a result of medical incidents. K9 Katie, named after Katie Brodjieski, will be added to the department next month. K9 Forrest, named after Forrest Goetsch, will join the department in March 2022.

The K9 program is sponsored by Forrest Goetsch Charities and K-tech Charities.

The Rothschild Police Department cars for the K9 units will have special decals for the two children they are named after.

The K9s are German short-haired pointers. They will be used by the department on regular basis for drug detection. They will also visit schools to interact with students.

