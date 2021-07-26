Advertisement

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The CEO of Philip Morris International was quoted by Britain’s Mail on Sunday as saying that the tobacco company foresaw an end to its sales of traditional cigarettes in Britain within 10 years.

“I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind,” Jacek Olczak, the CEO of Philip Morris International, said. “I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking.’

Asked if that meant Philip Morris would stop selling traditional cigarettes in the UK within that time, he was quoted as saying, “Absolutely.”

Philip Morris International has said its goal is to replace cigarettes with alternatives such as its IQOS heated tobacco system.  

The government has said it wants to end smoking in England by 2030.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Rodgers plans to play for Packers, deal with team close to being finalized
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say
Cory Gudmanson
Man, 35, in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
Better Business Bureau issues warning about online back-to-school shopping scams, as parents...
Beware of back-to-school shopping scams, officials warn
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse