New campaign aims to break silence on opioid addiction
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The number of overdoses has accelerated to now take the lives of hundreds of people per day, on average, over the last few months. A new public awareness campaign called ‘Reverse the Silence’ is educating the public. NFL player Darren Waller, who has a personal connection to this epidemic, and former Congresswoman Mary Bono joined Newschannel 7 Monday to discuss this movement.
