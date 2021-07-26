Advertisement

New campaign aims to break silence on opioid addiction

By Stella Porter
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The number of overdoses has accelerated to now take the lives of hundreds of people per day, on average, over the last few months. A new public awareness campaign called ‘Reverse the Silence’ is educating the public. NFL player Darren Waller, who has a personal connection to this epidemic, and former Congresswoman Mary Bono joined Newschannel 7 Monday to discuss this movement.

For more information, click here.

