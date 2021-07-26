Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
Supercell development is likely for areas under the enhanced and slight risk.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
A video at the Celebration of Life for coach Wayne Steffenhagen on July 24, 2021.
A legend is honored: The Celebration of Life for Wayne Steffenhagen
Cory Gudmanson
Man, 35, in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

Latest News

Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners...
California to require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for state workers
Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke impacts air thousands of miles away
Jeff Bezos became the latest billionaire to visit space Tuesday.
Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract