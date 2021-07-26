Advertisement

Man, 35, in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Cory Gudmanson
Cory Gudmanson(Chippewa County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who is suspected of attempting to kidnap three different women in Chippewa Falls Friday morning is identified.

Chippewa Falls Police say 35-year-old Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody by the Eau Claire Police Department and then taken to Chippewa County Jail Friday afternoon.

Gudmanson is suspected of attempting to abduct three different women between 11 a.m. and noon Friday morning in Chippewa Falls. In each instance, the women were able to get away. In one attempt. Gudmanson grabbed the arm of a woman and attempted to pull her out of the car. The woman was able to kick Gudmanson in the chest to knock him away, and the woman’s father took a temporary license plate from Gudmanson’s vehicle as Gudmanson fled after being confronted. In his retreat, Gudmanson nearly hit the woman’s father.

Gudmanson has been cited for false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, battery, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

