Advertisement

K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive

K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.(MSP Metro Detroit)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - A K9 officer with the Michigan State Police Department was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash this weekend.

According to police, a K9 unit was blocking a freeway exit ramp to prevent drivers from going into a flooded road.

Another car crashed into the patrol car at “freeway speed” just after 1 a.m. and then caught fire.

Officials say Detroit firefighters responded to the crash and began treating the passengers of the car, who were taken to the hospital with serious and critical injuries.

The driver underwent surgery for his leg and hip, while one passenger is listed in stable condition in the ER and the other is in the ICU and is not expected to survive, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

Police say the trooper was treated and released from the hospital and does not appear to have any major injuries.

K9 Rex was inside the patrol car and was taken to an animal hospital for severe spine and leg injuries. He later died as a result of them.

“MSP Canine Rex was a member of the Metro South Post and was known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles,” officials posted on social media. “He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post.”

Rest In Peace K9 Rex of the Michigan State Police and prayers for his handler. From the Michigan State Police Twitter...

Posted by Berkley Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Authorities believe the driver of the suspect’s vehicle had been drinking alcohol but are waiting for the results of a blood test for confirmation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
Supercell development is likely for areas under the enhanced and slight risk.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
A video at the Celebration of Life for coach Wayne Steffenhagen on July 24, 2021.
A legend is honored: The Celebration of Life for Wayne Steffenhagen
Cory Gudmanson
Man, 35, in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine sticker after receiving dose.
COVID-19 vaccines to be available at Hmong Wausau Festival
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
Biden heralds 31st anniversary of ADA
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
New trouble for infrastructure talks as pressure mounts