Flying through the skies with the SkyTypers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a lot of history flying high over Oshkosh. World War II SkyTyper planes returned to EAA AirVenture this year, showing off their synchronized stunts.

For the GEICO SkyTypers, getting to fly in an 80-year-old World War II plane is just a regular Monday.

“It’s an honor. We never get tired of flying the airplanes,” pilot Larry Arken said.

But for Action 2 News reporter Kailin Schumacher, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Arken took her high above the clouds with his team at AirVenture, showing off all the small planes can do.

“There’s so much pleasure to get to share that with someone, especially someone who truly appreciates it,” Arken said.

From the synchronized stunts --

“It is teamwork, and it’s built on trust. We trust each other, we know each other and what we are going to do. We’ve practiced this 100 times so we know the anticipation. We discuss it.”

-- to the air typing --

“Each message that we put out there can be seen in a 15-mile circle. We can put up 20 letters in less than two minutes.”

-- the SkyTypers work together to create a harmonious show for those below.

“It’s wonderful to get to be out here and in front of the people and perform and be with your comrades around the team,” Arken said.

And also to honor the men and women who flew these special planes before them --

“The Greatest Generation, as I call them. They learned to fly in their airplanes both in the Army and in the Navy,” Arken said. “There’s a tremendous amount of history behind them, and it’s an honor to fly these airplanes when we get to get out and do that.”

-- including their family members.

“I grew up in the business. My dad actually started the business,” Arken said. “You kind of pass it on from generation to generation.”

Monday, the SkyTypers flew their 7th show out of 15 for the year, but they say each one is just as fun as their very first.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.