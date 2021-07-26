Advertisement

Fireworks mistaken for gunshots in Thorp Saturday night

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in a fight that did not include...
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in a fight that did not include the use of a gun, Thorp Police say.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials say a Saturday night altercation in the City of Thorp did not involve any use of firearms.

According to the Thorp Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fight in the City of Thorp Saturday at 9:51 p.m. Two people were found and taken to the hospital due to their injuries. A third person had left the scene.

Police indicated that the third person may have been wounded by a gunshot based on the results of their initial investigation, but then found the third person walking in Thorp with minor injuries. No guns were found during the investigation, and police said that there was no evidence of any shots fired.

At the same time as the fight, a celebration of life was taking place in Thorp, which included a fireworks show. Thorp Police said that they believe the fireworks may have been mistaken for gunshots.

