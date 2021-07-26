Advertisement

Department of Veterans Affairs requiring all its medical employees to get COVID-19 vaccine as delta variant spreads

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. The decision comes as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people.

The VA’s move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.

At the VA, vaccines will be now mandatory for specified health care personnel - including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants, and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans.

