Delta variant to blame for Marathon County, state surge in COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department health officer said cases at the county level are increasing. Cases week to week are up from four cases to 18 cases.

“A contributing factor to the rise in cases is the Delta variant. The Delta variant is spreading more rapidly in communities than the original strain. With the increase in cases, Wisconsin is seeing an increase in hospitalizations,” Joan Theurer said.

Statewide, the new 7-day average of cases is 351. On June 25, the 7-day average statewide was 71.

