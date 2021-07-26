COVID-19 vaccines to be available at Hmong Wausau Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at the 4th annual Hmong Wausau Festival.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday People’s Sports Complex located at 602 E. Kent Street in Wausau. The vaccines will be provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and the H2N Project. Clinic hours will be opened from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. The vaccination clinic will be held south of the Main Entertainment tent by the non-food vendors and the General Show Stage. Appointments are not needed.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ latest data shows more than half of the Asian population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number, 51.3% is more than any other race.

