Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines to be available at Hmong Wausau Festival

COVID-19 vaccine sticker after receiving dose.
COVID-19 vaccine sticker after receiving dose.(WIBW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at the 4th annual Hmong Wausau Festival.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday People’s Sports Complex located at 602 E. Kent Street in Wausau. The vaccines will be provided by the Wisconsin National Guard and the H2N Project. Clinic hours will be opened from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. The vaccination clinic will be held south of the Main Entertainment tent by the non-food vendors and the General Show Stage. Appointments are not needed.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ latest data shows more than half of the Asian population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number, 51.3% is more than any other race.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
Supercell development is likely for areas under the enhanced and slight risk.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
A video at the Celebration of Life for coach Wayne Steffenhagen on July 24, 2021.
A legend is honored: The Celebration of Life for Wayne Steffenhagen
Cory Gudmanson
Man, 35, in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

Latest News

Supercell development is likely for areas under the enhanced and slight risk.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms likely this evening
Highway 51 near Rib Mountain in central Wisconsin
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Hwy 51 Saturday
Packs of Concord Grape Premium soda
Stevens Point Brewery introduces new soda flavor
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say