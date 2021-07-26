3 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is averaging more than 350 new coronavirus cases and 2 COVID-19 deaths per day. The state has more than 4,100 active COVID-19 cases from the past 30 days. And it surpassed 7,400 deaths and 33,000 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

Wisconsin health officials also had another milestone to report on Monday: The state has 3 million Wisconsinites getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Going into the day, the state was just 49 shots in the arm shy of that mark (2,999,951 people). That’s 51.5% of the state’s entire population, including children under 12 who aren’t eligible for a vaccine, including 49.1% of the population that’s completed their vaccine regimen with either one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Counting only adults, 62.4% have started or finished getting protected against the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 59.7% of adults who are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinators reported an increase in doses administered for each of the past two weeks, a trend that hasn’t happened since late March/early April. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 41,246 doses were doled out the week of July 18, compared to 38,485 the week of July 11, and 37,278 doses the week of July 4.

As we reported last week, there are more days that people getting their a COVID-19 dose outnumbered those who are finishing their regimen. In other words, new vaccinations are back on an upward swing. You can see that reflected in the increase in the percentage of vaccinations over the weekend:

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 32.5% received a dose (+0.5)/28.1% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 41.9% received a dose (+0.4)/38.2% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 44.1% received a dose (+0.3)/40.5% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 48.6% received a dose (+0.2)/45.6% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 56.5% received a dose (+0.2)/53.6% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 58.7% received a dose (+0.2)/56.0% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 69.0% received a dose (+0.2)/66.4% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.6% received a dose (+0.0)/81.6% completed (+0.0)

This increase in vaccinations comes at a time people are increasingly aware of the delta variant, which is a more contagious mutation of the original virus that’s more likely to cause serious symptoms.

The DHS identified 868 more coronavirus cases since Friday afternoon, including 312 in the past 24-hour period. Wisconsin is averaging 351 new cases per day over the past 7 days.

The positivity rate is an average 4.1% -- that’s the percentage of all tests coming back positive over the past 7-day period. You have to look back to early February to find the positivity rate above 4%.

Ten people were added to the state’s death toll, which is 7,408. Half of them were from Northeast Wisconsin: Two in Brown County and one each in Door, Green Lake and Outagamie counties. Out of the 10 deaths reported to the state since Friday’s report, state data indicate only two happened in the past 30 days. The death rate is 1.20% of all known cases for a 20th day.

The state numbers show 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Friday morning. By our calculations, the state is averaging 40 hospital admissions per day, up from an average 32 a week ago. To date, 33,019 people have been hospitalized for the disease over almost 18 months.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, hospitals were treating 194 patients for COVID-19 Monday, with 59 of them in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 17 more patients in ICU and 38 more people overall since Friday. Northeast health care region hospitals had 20 patients -- 8 more than Friday -- with 6 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 13 patients, which is 4 more than Friday, but none need intensive care.

Health departments and school districts are urging parents to start getting kids 12 and up vaccinated by TOMORROW, July 27, to ensure they vaccinations are fully effective on September 1, when many schools start the 2021-22 school year. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved so far for kids ages 12 to 17. A second dose is needed 3 weeks later, and it takes two weeks to take full effect.

February 5, 2020, to July 26, 2021

617,371 confirmed coronavirus cases

33,019 hospitalizations (5%)

7,408 deaths (1.20%)

4,190 cases still active (1%)

605,373 considered recovered (98%)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.5% (+0.2) 49.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.5% (+0.2) 44.5% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 41.4% (+0.2) 39.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.8% (+0.2) 64.8% (+0.2) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.2% (+0.2) 42.3% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.4% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.6% (+0.0) 43.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 45.3% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.6% (+0.1) 40.6% (+0.2) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.5% (+0.2) 46.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.6% (+0.1) 40.7% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 53.5% (+0.2) 49.7% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.9% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 51.4% (+0.2) 49.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.9% (+0.1) 36.2% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.9% (+0.2) 48.0% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.4% (+0.1) 42.7% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.6% (+0.1) 35.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 49.4% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 236,807 (49.9%) (+0.1) 227,530 (48.0%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 262,857 (47.8%) (+0.1) 251,743 (45.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,999,951 (51.5%) (+0.1) 2,858,904 (49.1%) (+0.1)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,073 cases (+10) (258 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 5,877 cases (+7) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,427 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,068 cases (+10) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,645 cases (+6) (28 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 458 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,681 cases (+4) (130 deaths)

Forest - 976 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,080 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,626 cases (+0) (21 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 998 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,385 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,057 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,677 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,247 cases (+1) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,804 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,554 cases (+1) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,954 cases (+21) (224 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,797 cases (+1) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,953 cases (+2) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,004 cases (+12) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,230 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,462 cases (+6) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

