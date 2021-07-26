Advertisement

3 dead in Wisconsin quarry likely knew killer, officials say

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Investigators say three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them.

The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, who were both 24, and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers.

The quarry is located northeast of La Crosse along the Minnesota border.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how the men died. The sheriff’s office on Sunday said investigators believe the men and their killer or killers were acquainted, but they didn’t specify how they might have known each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

